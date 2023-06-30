Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 67,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

