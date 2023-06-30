Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 588,054 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

