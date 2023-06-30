Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

