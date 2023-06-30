Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

