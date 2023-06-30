Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

