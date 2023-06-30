Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

AMZN stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

