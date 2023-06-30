Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

