American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $192.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.00. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

