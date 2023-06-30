Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.