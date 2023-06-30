Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s 5th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

