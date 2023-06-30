Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $190.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

