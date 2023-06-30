Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $190.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

