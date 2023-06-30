Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

