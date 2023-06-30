Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 66.6% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3,825.2% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

AAPL stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.75. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

