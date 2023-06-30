Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 58.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,676,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $441,429,000 after buying an additional 990,331 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 165,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 49,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $190.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

