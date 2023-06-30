Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.63

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.63 and last traded at $188.25, with a volume of 4458407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

