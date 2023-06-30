Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

