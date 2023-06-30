Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 493.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 81,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $522,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

