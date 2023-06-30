Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ball by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ball by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

