Bank of America Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $185.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $159.26 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.