BCK Partners Inc. Invests $225,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

