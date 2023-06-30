Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.35 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.