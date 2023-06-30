Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

BIIB stock opened at $282.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

