Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $167,500.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 908,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

