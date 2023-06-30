Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 344.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

