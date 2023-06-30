BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.