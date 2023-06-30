Bowman & Co S.C. Has $531,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

