Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3,825.2% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after buying an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $190.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.