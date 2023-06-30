Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.