Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,547 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,390 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company's stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company's stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company's stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.23. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

