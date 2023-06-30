Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

