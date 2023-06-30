C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

CHRW opened at $94.28 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

