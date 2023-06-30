Cantor Fitzgerald Raises SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $8.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SMRT opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.84. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. Equities research analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SmartRent news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.