Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

