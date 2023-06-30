Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

