CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $180.65 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

