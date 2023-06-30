CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.

CDW Stock Up 1.8 %

CDW stock opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

