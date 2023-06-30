CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

