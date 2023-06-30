Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

