City Holding Co. Has $5.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $143.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

