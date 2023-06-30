City Holding Co. Sells 1,175 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

