Clarity Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,870 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 93,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 162,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

