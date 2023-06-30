Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.