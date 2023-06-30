Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3,825.2% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 58.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,676,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $441,429,000 after purchasing an additional 990,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 165,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $190.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

