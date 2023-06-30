Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.64 and its 200 day moving average is $279.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.