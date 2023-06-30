Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Comerica Trading Up 1.8 %

CMA opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

