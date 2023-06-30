Connable Office Inc. Purchases 2,378 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

