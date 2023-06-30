Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 531 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

