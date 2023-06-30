Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

