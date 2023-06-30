Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 1,161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

